What should you know before buying stock in Dynex Capital, Inc (DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) is -5.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.79 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $11.91, the stock is -3.21% and -4.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.11% off its SMA200. DX registered -3.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.4836 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.68555.

The stock witnessed a -2.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.19%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $341.56M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is 18.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.38% and -17.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 511.30% this year.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Top Institutional Holders

257.0 institutions hold shares in Dynex Capital, Inc (DX), with institutional investors hold 49.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.16M, and float is at 105.17M with Short Float at 6.70%. Institutions hold 48.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.58 million shares valued at $78.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8221% of the DX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.92 million shares valued at $46.84 million to account for 5.8588 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. which holds 2.77 million shares representing 4.133% and valued at over $33.04 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.8471 of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $30.76 million.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Insider Activity

