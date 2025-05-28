What should you know before buying stock in First Solar Inc (FSLR)

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is -11.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $116.56 and a high of $306.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $158.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65%.

Currently trading at $155.73, the stock is 2.13% and 12.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -13.75% off its SMA200. FSLR registered -38.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.7006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $180.56575.

The stock witnessed a 9.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is -5.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $16.70B and $4.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.24 and Fwd P/E is 6.96. Profit margin for the company is 29.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.60% and -49.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.84% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.89% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

1345.0 institutions hold shares in First Solar Inc (FSLR), with institutional investors hold 103.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.24M, and float is at 101.27M with Short Float at 10.89%. Institutions hold 97.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.49 million shares valued at $2.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6719% of the FSLR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.32 million shares valued at $2.55 billion to account for 10.5738 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC which holds 7.67 million shares representing 7.1652% and valued at over $9.74 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 6.1936 of the shares totaling 6.63 million with a market value of $1.49 billion.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bradley Alexander R., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bradley Alexander R. sold 8,794 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36923.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18 ’25, Verma Kuntal Kumar (Chief Manufacturing Officer) disposed off 503 shares at an average price of $127.83 for $64301.0. The insider now directly holds 4,695 shares of First Solar Inc (FSLR).