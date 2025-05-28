What should you know before buying stock in Frontline Plc (FRO)

Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) is 32.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $29.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $18.75, the stock is 6.32% and 15.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 1.72% off its SMA200. FRO registered -33.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.1966 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.43205.

The stock witnessed a 13.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.90%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Frontline Plc (FRO) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.99 and Fwd P/E is 6.22. Profit margin for the company is 18.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.21% and -36.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.13%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.98% this year.

Frontline Plc (FRO) Top Institutional Holders

291.0 institutions hold shares in Frontline Plc (FRO), with institutional investors hold 47.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.62M, and float is at 143.15M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 30.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with over 6.7 million shares valued at $173.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.0103% of the FRO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.38 million shares valued at $138.52 million to account for 2.4155 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 5.25 million shares representing 2.3573% and valued at over $135.19 million, while HSBC HOLDINGS PLC holds 0.8682 of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $50.68 million.

Frontline Plc (FRO) Insider Activity

