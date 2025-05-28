What should you know before buying stock in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) is 76.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $18.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39%.

Currently trading at $14.45, the stock is -4.67% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing -8.78% at the moment leaves the stock 27.69% off its SMA200. HMY registered 48.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.9058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.31605.

The stock witnessed a -6.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.81%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has around 34715 employees, a market worth around $8.99B and $3.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.71 and Fwd P/E is 6.31. Profit margin for the company is 15.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.30% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.88%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.04% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

270.0 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), with institutional investors hold 23.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 622.18M, and float is at 621.73M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 23.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 66.69 million shares valued at $611.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5414% of the HMY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is EXOR CAPITAL LLP with 21.98 million shares valued at $201.57 million to account for 3.4746 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD which holds 10.94 million shares representing 1.7296% and valued at over $100.34 million, while TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC holds 1.2555 of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $72.83 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Insider Activity

