What should you know before buying stock in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -43.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is 11.69% and 29.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing 9.33% at the moment leaves the stock 7.04% off its SMA200. INVZ registered -14.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73096 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.88456.

The stock witnessed a 19.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.50%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has around 415 employees, a market worth around $188.38M and $34.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -223.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.40% and -69.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.61% this year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

108.0 institutions hold shares in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ), with institutional investors hold 22.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.96M, and float is at 198.96M with Short Float at 10.64%. Institutions hold 22.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CITIGROUP INC with over 8.79 million shares valued at $8.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.2782% of the INVZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC with 8.13 million shares valued at $7.54 million to account for 4.8804 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ANTARA CAPITAL LP which holds 7.5 million shares representing 4.5037% and valued at over $6.96 million, while FIFTHDELTA LTD holds 3.8424 of the shares totaling 6.4 million with a market value of $5.93 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Insider Activity

