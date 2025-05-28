rts logo

What should you know before buying stock in Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO) is -57.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $8.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLTO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 9.44% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -55.81% off its SMA200. KLTO registered -96.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19922 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.46614.

The stock witnessed a 19.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.13%, and is -10.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.90% over the week and 22.57% over the month.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $6.70M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.50% and -97.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1207.48%).

.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) Top Institutional Holders

10.0 institutions hold shares in Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO), with institutional investors hold 5.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.51M, and float is at 26.77M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 2.60% of the Float.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHARDAN CAPITAL MARKETS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CHARDAN CAPITAL MARKETS LLC sold 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 ’24 at a price of $2.05 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

Klotho Neurosciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 ’24 that CHARDAN CAPITAL MARKETS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 115,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 ’24 and was made at $2.06 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the KLTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28 ’24, CHARDAN CAPITAL MARKETS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 47,000 shares at an average price of $2.53 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,579,500 shares of Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO).

