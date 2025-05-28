What should you know before buying stock in Powell Max Ltd (PMAX)

Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX) is -81.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 4.37% and 7.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -24.49% at the moment leaves the stock -77.78% off its SMA200. PMAX registered a loss of -87.70% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35928 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7327734.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is 11.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.57% over the week and 13.39% over the month.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $5.66M and $4.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.50% and -91.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.93%).

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Top Institutional Holders

1.0 institutions hold shares in Powell Max Ltd (PMAX), with institutional investors hold 1.10% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.50% of the Float.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Insider Activity

