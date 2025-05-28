rts logo

What should you know before buying stock in Powell Max Ltd (PMAX)

Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ: PMAX) is -81.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 4.37% and 7.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -24.49% at the moment leaves the stock -77.78% off its SMA200. PMAX registered a loss of -87.70% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35928 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7327734.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is 11.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.57% over the week and 13.39% over the month.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $5.66M and $4.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.50% and -91.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.93%).

.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Top Institutional Holders

1.0 institutions hold shares in Powell Max Ltd (PMAX), with institutional investors hold 1.10% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.50% of the Float.

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.