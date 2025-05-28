What should you know before buying stock in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) is -27.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is 0.12% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -19.53% off its SMA200. SABR registered -9.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6333 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.280775.

The stock witnessed a 20.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.60%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Sabre Corp (SABR) has around 6253 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $3.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is -5.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.79% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 161.27% this year.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

355.0 institutions hold shares in Sabre Corp (SABR), with institutional investors hold 98.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 387.66M, and float is at 356.98M with Short Float at 6.24%. Institutions hold 95.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 57.22 million shares valued at $152.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9193% of the SABR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 41.51 million shares valued at $110.84 million to account for 10.825 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EARNEST PARTNERS LLC which holds 33.35 million shares representing 8.6971% and valued at over $89.05 million, while FUNDSMITH LLP holds 5.6059 of the shares totaling 21.5 million with a market value of $57.4 million.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paul Elaine, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Paul Elaine sold 24,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 ’25 at a price of $4.24 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29729.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11 ’24, MANDEL GAIL (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $36287.0. The insider now directly holds 152,778 shares of Sabre Corp (SABR).