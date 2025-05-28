What should you know before buying stock in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) is -8.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $34.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $25.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $25.83, the stock is -0.67% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -13.31% off its SMA200. WY registered -15.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.8164 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.7966.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.47%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) has around 9440 employees, a market worth around $18.73B and $7.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.54 and Fwd P/E is 27.94. Profit margin for the company is 5.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.18% and -24.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.49%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.34% this year.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Top Institutional Holders

1315.0 institutions hold shares in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY), with institutional investors hold 90.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 725.67M, and float is at 722.26M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 90.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 114.56 million shares valued at $3.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7145% of the WY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 62.14 million shares valued at $1.76 billion to account for 8.5242 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 51.48 million shares representing 7.061% and valued at over $1.46 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 4.3511 of the shares totaling 31.72 million with a market value of $900.55 million.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Rourke James Calvin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Rourke James Calvin bought 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 ’24 at a price of $32.01 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17672.0 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 ’24 that Williams Kim (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 ’24 and was made at $30.77 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46729.0 shares of the WY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26 ’24, Monaco Albert (Director) acquired 31,500 shares at an average price of $31.38 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 70,726 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY).