Why BP plc ADR (BP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) is -1.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.22 and a high of $37.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $29.15, the stock is 0.30% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -6.33% off its SMA200. BP registered -20.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.0464 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.11885.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.28%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

BP plc ADR (BP) has around 100500 employees, a market worth around $460.16B and $187.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is -0.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.56% and -22.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.98%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.14% this year.

BP plc ADR (BP) Top Institutional Holders

1286.0 institutions hold shares in BP plc ADR (BP), with institutional investors hold 12.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.63B, and float is at 2.61B with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 12.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 21.81 million shares valued at $787.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8019% of the BP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 21.76 million shares valued at $785.46 million to account for 0.7999 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 21.31 million shares representing 0.7835% and valued at over $769.35 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.549 of the shares totaling 15.18 million with a market value of $547.97 million.

BP plc ADR (BP) Insider Activity

