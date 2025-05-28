Why Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) is 7.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.23 and a high of $210.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COF stock was last observed hovering at around $185.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.97%.

Currently trading at $192.05, the stock is 0.87% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.0 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 10.75% off its SMA200. COF registered 37.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $178.5894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $173.40225.

The stock witnessed a 5.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.96%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) has around 52600 employees, a market worth around $122.94B and $53.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.13 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 8.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.78% and -8.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.15% this year.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Top Institutional Holders

1820.0 institutions hold shares in Capital One Financial Corp (COF), with institutional investors hold 57.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 640.14M, and float is at 631.29M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 56.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.21 million shares valued at $4.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1468% of the COF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 25.15 million shares valued at $3.48 billion to account for 6.5642 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 20.29 million shares representing 5.2964% and valued at over $2.81 billion, while DODGE & COX holds 5.2047 of the shares totaling 19.94 million with a market value of $2.76 billion.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zamsky Michael, the company’s Chief Credit & Fin’l Risk Off. SEC filings show that Zamsky Michael sold 9,560 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $199.40 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20089.0 shares.

Capital One Financial Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that HACKETT ANN F (Director) sold a total of 1,658 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $198.70 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56244.0 shares of the COF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Officer) Proposed Sale 9,560 shares at an average price of $199.40 for $1.91 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Capital One Financial Corp (COF).