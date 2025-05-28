Why Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -11.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.20 and a high of $60.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.5%.

Currently trading at $43.54, the stock is 16.79% and 20.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.93 million and changing 6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. FLR registered 6.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.55405.

The stock witnessed a 22.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.28%, and is 14.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 26866 employees, a market worth around $7.17B and $16.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.17 and Fwd P/E is 15.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.11% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.91% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

573.0 institutions hold shares in Fluor Corporation (FLR), with institutional investors hold 96.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.16M, and float is at 162.08M with Short Float at 5.30%. Institutions hold 94.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 20.89 million shares valued at $909.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2139% of the FLR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.36 million shares valued at $755.87 million to account for 10.1499 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 14.83 million shares representing 8.6742% and valued at over $645.97 million, while FMR LLC holds 8.4824 of the shares totaling 14.5 million with a market value of $631.69 million.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Fields Mark E (Officer) Proposed Sale 55,178 shares at an average price of $62.36 for $3.44 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR).