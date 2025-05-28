Why Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) is -11.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.22 and a high of $19.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $14.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $15.47, the stock is 3.42% and 7.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.19 million and changing 5.24% at the moment leaves the stock -6.51% off its SMA200. HST registered -15.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.59785.

The stock witnessed a 11.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.43%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $10.73B and $5.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.04 and Fwd P/E is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is 11.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.60% and -19.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.51%).

with sales reaching $1.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.05% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.01% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Top Institutional Holders

954.0 institutions hold shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST), with institutional investors hold 112.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 693.70M, and float is at 683.67M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 111.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 113.95 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.1797% of the HST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 76.58 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 10.8732 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 50.29 million shares representing 7.1409% and valued at over $914.06 million, while NORGES BANK holds 4.8231 of the shares totaling 33.97 million with a market value of $610.76 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKOWICH WALTER C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 4,644 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $15.38 per share for a total of $71434.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71425.0 shares.