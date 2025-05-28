Why ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) is -1.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $7.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 2.95% and -4.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.71 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.68% off its SMA200. IBRX registered -63.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.641 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4504.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.50%, and is -9.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has around 680 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $31.22M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1310.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.25% and -66.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.90%).

with sales reaching $21.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.85% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 573.82% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,996.47% in year-over-year returns.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

283.0 institutions hold shares in ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX), with institutional investors hold 35.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 853.39M, and float is at 91.82M with Short Float at 74.89%. Institutions hold 9.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.83 million shares valued at $87.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.0135% of the IBRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.42 million shares valued at $72.19 million to account for 1.6629 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.86 million shares representing 1.1448% and valued at over $49.7 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.5703 of the shares totaling 3.92 million with a market value of $24.76 million.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Insider Activity

