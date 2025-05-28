Why JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) is -6.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.13 and a high of $47.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $33.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $32.54, the stock is -4.37% and -11.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.8 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -10.73% off its SMA200. JD registered -0.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.6185 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.4524.

The stock witnessed a 0.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.79%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has around 570895 employees, a market worth around $42.10B and $166.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.94 and Fwd P/E is 6.82. Profit margin for the company is 3.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.85% and -31.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.63%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Top Institutional Holders

786.0 institutions hold shares in JD.com Inc ADR (JD), with institutional investors hold 20.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 20.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 22.48 million shares valued at $580.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.7461% of the JD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESCO LTD. with 15.27 million shares valued at $394.63 million to account for 0.5069 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 11.62 million shares representing 0.3857% and valued at over $300.31 million, while FMR LLC holds 0.3595 of the shares totaling 10.83 million with a market value of $279.89 million.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02 ’25, Zhang Pang (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 17,800 shares at an average price of $42.57 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds shares of JD.com Inc ADR (JD).