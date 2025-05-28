Why Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is -12.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.01 and a high of $36.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KHC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $26.83, the stock is -3.67% and -7.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.19 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -15.01% off its SMA200. KHC registered -26.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.57005.

The stock witnessed a -9.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.44%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $31.75B and $25.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is 10.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.15% and -26.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.77%).

with sales reaching $6.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.19% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.25% in year-over-year returns.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Top Institutional Holders

1601.0 institutions hold shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), with institutional investors hold 81.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.18B with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 59.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 325.63 million shares valued at $10.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.8676% of the KHC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 92.37 million shares valued at $2.98 billion to account for 7.6212 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 71.24 million shares representing 5.8782% and valued at over $2.3 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.1381 of the shares totaling 38.03 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Onell Cory, the company’s Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr. SEC filings show that Onell Cory sold 10,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $30.68 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Kraft Heinz Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that Onell Cory (Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr) sold a total of 3,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $31.60 per share for $97486.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the KHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Garlati Vince (VP, Global Controller (PAO)) disposed off 12,270 shares at an average price of $30.70 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 55,958 shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC).