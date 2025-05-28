Why Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is 9.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $442.65 and a high of $740.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $627.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.26%.

Currently trading at $642.32, the stock is 4.40% and 10.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 8.56% off its SMA200. META registered 37.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $579.4148 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $591.6899.

The stock witnessed a 17.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) has around 74067 employees, a market worth around $1614.89B and $170.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.05 and Fwd P/E is 22.70. Profit margin for the company is 39.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.11% and -13.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.65%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.14% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Top Institutional Holders

5978.0 institutions hold shares in Meta Platforms Inc (META), with institutional investors hold 80.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.18B, and float is at 2.17B with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 79.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 189.31 million shares valued at $95.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4707% of the META Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 161.11 million shares valued at $81.23 billion to account for 6.3579 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 138.46 million shares representing 5.4639% and valued at over $69.81 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.4041 of the shares totaling 86.26 million with a market value of $43.49 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 519 shares at an average price of $635.50 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 30,740 shares of Meta Platforms Inc (META).