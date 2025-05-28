Why should you keep an eye on Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI)?

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) is 7.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.72 and a high of $31.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $19.43, the stock is 6.90% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 3.71% off its SMA200. BILI registered 23.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.1483 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.735426.

The stock witnessed a 11.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.78%, and is 8.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has around 8088 employees, a market worth around $6.43B and $3.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.01. Profit margin for the company is -2.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.75% and -38.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.45%).

with sales reaching $7.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10097.97% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.51% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.58% in year-over-year returns.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

209.0 institutions hold shares in Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI), with institutional investors hold 17.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 330.91M, and float is at 330.90M with Short Float at 5.70%. Institutions hold 17.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 23.32 million shares valued at $360.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.6012% of the BILI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 12.67 million shares valued at $195.61 million to account for 3.0434 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 7.07 million shares representing 1.6984% and valued at over $109.16 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 1.1833 of the shares totaling 4.93 million with a market value of $76.05 million.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03 ’24, Saber Lily Limited (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 908,300 shares at an average price of $18.39 for $16.7 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI).