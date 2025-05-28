Why should you keep an eye on Campbells Co (CPB)?

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) is -18.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.95 and a high of $52.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $34.34, the stock is -2.55% and -7.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -19.44% off its SMA200. CPB registered -25.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.0304 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.62805.

The stock witnessed a -5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.57%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Campbells Co (CPB) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $10.24B and $10.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.78 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 5.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.22% and -34.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.88%).

with sales reaching $2.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.23% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.88% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.65% in year-over-year returns.

Campbells Co (CPB) Top Institutional Holders

935.0 institutions hold shares in Campbells Co (CPB), with institutional investors hold 91.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 298.00M, and float is at 196.45M with Short Float at 9.38%. Institutions hold 59.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.03 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5349% of the CPB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.97 million shares valued at $811.89 million to account for 8.2189 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.75 million shares representing 4.4605% and valued at over $440.62 million, while VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP holds 3.9845 of the shares totaling 8.71 million with a market value of $393.6 million.

Campbells Co (CPB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brawley Charles A. III, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Brawley Charles A. III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $40.03 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37590.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03 ’25, Sanzio Anthony (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $41.90 for $83805.0. The insider now directly holds 16,551 shares of Campbells Co (CPB).