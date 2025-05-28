Why should you keep an eye on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is 38.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.60 and a high of $352.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $297.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.57%.

Currently trading at $309.06, the stock is 12.76% and 31.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 26.39% off its SMA200. CEG registered 40.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $234.6135 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $244.52017.

The stock witnessed a 38.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.93%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 14264 employees, a market worth around $96.86B and $24.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.58 and Fwd P/E is 28.03. Profit margin for the company is 12.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.62% and -12.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.72%).

with sales reaching $4.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.08% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.51% in year-over-year returns.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

2030.0 institutions hold shares in Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), with institutional investors hold 85.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 313.38M, and float is at 312.87M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 85.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with over 40.0 million shares valued at $801.0. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6984% of the CEG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 36.59 million shares valued at $7.33 billion to account for 11.6171 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 22.33 million shares representing 7.0895% and valued at over $4.47 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.8026 of the shares totaling 21.43 million with a market value of $4.29 billion.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bauer Matthew N, the company’s SVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Bauer Matthew N sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 ’25 at a price of $310.40 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6587.0 shares.