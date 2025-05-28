Why should you keep an eye on Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)?

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is -3.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.59 and a high of $35.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $30.20, the stock is 2.08% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -1.63% off its SMA200. HRL registered -14.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.9154 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.70115.

The stock witnessed a 1.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.65%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $16.61B and $11.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.92 and Fwd P/E is 16.79. Profit margin for the company is 6.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.46% and -14.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.37% this year.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

927.0 institutions hold shares in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL), with institutional investors hold 90.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.79M, and float is at 290.07M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 89.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.76 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.699% of the HRL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 25.5 million shares valued at $777.45 million to account for 4.6472 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.45 million shares representing 4.4563% and valued at over $745.5 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.32 of the shares totaling 7.24 million with a market value of $220.26 million.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murano Elsa A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murano Elsa A sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 ’25 at a price of $30.40 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95488.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06 ’24, LYKKEN STEVEN J (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) acquired 4,904 shares at an average price of $32.47 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,100 shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL).