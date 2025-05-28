Why should you keep an eye on Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)?

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) is 17.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.44 and a high of $33.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $28.24, the stock is 3.98% and 10.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 15.71% off its SMA200. LI registered 35.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.5445 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.40625.

The stock witnessed a 20.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.36%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has around 32248 employees, a market worth around $23.59B and $20.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.64. Profit margin for the company is 5.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.93% and -14.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.55%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.18% this year.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Top Institutional Holders

305.0 institutions hold shares in Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), with institutional investors hold 7.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 835.38M, and float is at 829.95M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 7.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is XIAMEN XINWEIDACHUANG INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP) with over 9.15 million shares valued at $163.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.871% of the LI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with 7.25 million shares valued at $129.69 million to account for 0.6902 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD which holds 6.87 million shares representing 0.6533% and valued at over $122.75 million, while BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD holds 0.4061 of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $76.3 million.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Insider Activity

