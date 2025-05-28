Why should you keep an eye on Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) is -7.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is -6.47% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -8.46% off its SMA200. LAC registered -31.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.847 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.01505.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $604.19M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.63% and -46.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.88%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.74% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

278.0 institutions hold shares in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC), with institutional investors hold 20.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.69M, and float is at 184.66M with Short Float at 17.72%. Institutions hold 17.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with over 15.0 million shares valued at $40.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3373% of the LAC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with 15.0 million shares valued at $48.01 million to account for 7.0466 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP which holds 3.95 million shares representing 1.9334% and valued at over $10.59 million, while MARSHALL WACE, LLP holds 1.8709 of the shares totaling 3.83 million with a market value of $10.25 million.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN MICHAEL JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN MICHAEL JOHN bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $2.81 per share for a total of $282.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5201.0 shares.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 ’25 that GRANDY EDWARD (Sr VP, GC & Secretary) sold a total of 23 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 ’25 and was made at $2.68 per share for $62.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03 ’25, BROWN MICHAEL JOHN (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $2.71 for $2710.0. The insider now directly holds 5,101 shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC).