Why should you keep an eye on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG)?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) is 15.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $6.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $5.66, the stock is 9.75% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 16.53% off its SMA200. MFG registered 41.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.85715.

The stock witnessed a 14.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.18%, and is 9.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has around 52307 employees, a market worth around $71.02B and $56.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.32 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 10.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.06% and -6.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.09% this year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Top Institutional Holders

335.0 institutions hold shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG), with institutional investors hold 1.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.55B, and float is at 12.55B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 22.64 million shares valued at $95.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8933% of the MFG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 13.46 million shares valued at $56.92 million to account for 0.5309 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 13.43 million shares representing 0.5298% and valued at over $56.81 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 0.379 of the shares totaling 9.61 million with a market value of $40.63 million.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Insider Activity

