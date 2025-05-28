rts logo

Why should you keep an eye on Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) is -63.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 11.22% and 10.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.1 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -13.80% off its SMA200. ONDS registered 22.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85342 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.093105.

The stock witnessed a 31.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.40%, and is -3.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $129.49M and $10.82M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -433.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.59% and -72.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-150.01%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.36% this year.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Top Institutional Holders

81.0 institutions hold shares in Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS), with institutional investors hold 14.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.72M, and float is at 121.13M with Short Float at 7.30%. Institutions hold 12.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.09 million shares valued at $1.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.1419% of the ONDS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLEICHROEDER LP with 0.78 million shares valued at $0.45 million to account for 1.1676 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 0.55 million shares representing 0.8317% and valued at over $0.32 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 0.7094 of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOOD JASPREET K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOOD JASPREET K sold 8,842 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 ’25 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $6013.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Ondas Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that COHEN RICHARD M (Director) sold a total of 7,717 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $0.68 per share for $5248.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ONDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Richard M Cohen (Director) Proposed Sale 7,717 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $5161.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS).

