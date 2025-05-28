Why should you keep an eye on Paramount Global (PARA)?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is 15.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.54 and a high of $13.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $12.03, the stock is 2.27% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.33 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 9.56% off its SMA200. PARA registered -1.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.5174 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.9805.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.61%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.50% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $8.55B and $28.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is -19.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.10% and -7.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.29%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.16% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

815.0 institutions hold shares in Paramount Global (PARA), with institutional investors hold 80.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 633.00M, and float is at 597.23M with Short Float at 11.16%. Institutions hold 76.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 63.85 million shares valued at $663.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5733% of the PARA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 58.04 million shares valued at $603.07 million to account for 8.7021 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 37.31 million shares representing 5.5931% and valued at over $389.36 million, while EXOR CAPITAL LLP holds 4.4883 of the shares totaling 29.94 million with a market value of $311.05 million.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Brian, the company’s Office of the CEO. SEC filings show that Robbins Brian sold 85,355 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 ’24 at a price of $11.40 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.