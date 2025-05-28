Why should you keep an eye on Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)?

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) is 3.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.67 and a high of $72.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $61.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $60.80, the stock is -0.19% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -2.29% off its SMA200. RIO registered -15.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.0886 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.22685.

The stock witnessed a 0.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has around 59594 employees, a market worth around $76.23B and $53.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.82. Profit margin for the company is 21.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.67% and -15.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.76%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.03% this year.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

924.0 institutions hold shares in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), with institutional investors hold 10.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 10.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 22.21 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.3686% of the RIO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with 17.04 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 1.0502 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO which holds 10.93 million shares representing 0.6737% and valued at over $720.73 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 0.4795 of the shares totaling 7.78 million with a market value of $512.96 million.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Insider Activity

