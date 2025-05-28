rts logo

Why should you keep an eye on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) is -6.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.32 and a high of $54.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $36.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26%.

Currently trading at $37.86, the stock is 5.79% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -11.83% off its SMA200. TECK registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.0868 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.9876.

The stock witnessed a 6.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $18.85B and $8.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.65 and Fwd P/E is 20.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.69% and -30.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.97%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.81% this year.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

785.0 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), with institutional investors hold 78.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 500.30M, and float is at 478.98M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 77.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 19.32 million shares valued at $925.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.7236% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 18.42 million shares valued at $882.5 million to account for 3.5512 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 16.97 million shares representing 3.271% and valued at over $812.86 million, while AMUNDI holds 2.379 of the shares totaling 12.34 million with a market value of $618.24 million.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.