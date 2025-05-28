Why should you keep an eye on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) is -6.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.32 and a high of $54.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $36.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26%.

Currently trading at $37.86, the stock is 5.79% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -11.83% off its SMA200. TECK registered -24.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.0868 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.9876.

The stock witnessed a 6.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $18.85B and $8.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.65 and Fwd P/E is 20.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.69% and -30.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.97%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.81% this year.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

785.0 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), with institutional investors hold 78.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 500.30M, and float is at 478.98M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 77.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 19.32 million shares valued at $925.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.7236% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 18.42 million shares valued at $882.5 million to account for 3.5512 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 16.97 million shares representing 3.271% and valued at over $812.86 million, while AMUNDI holds 2.379 of the shares totaling 12.34 million with a market value of $618.24 million.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Insider Activity

