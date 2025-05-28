Why United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) is 19.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is 1.99% and 9.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.54 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 7.70% off its SMA200. UMC registered -10.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.0718 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.1869.

The stock witnessed a 12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.26%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 18.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.97% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.34%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.33% this year.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

287.0 institutions hold shares in United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC), with institutional investors hold 6.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.51B, and float is at 2.51B with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 6.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.11 million shares valued at $202.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1861% of the UMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.22 million shares valued at $133.31 million to account for 0.1226 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ which holds 8.53 million shares representing 0.0687% and valued at over $74.76 million, while FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.0618 of the shares totaling 7.67 million with a market value of $67.17 million.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Insider Activity

#####