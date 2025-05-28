Why Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) is -19.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The URG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 25.80% and 28.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.15 million and changing 6.90% at the moment leaves the stock -9.95% off its SMA200. URG registered -46.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0334.

The stock witnessed a 21.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.42%, and is 35.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $339.51M and $33.71M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.68. Profit margin for the company is -135.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.56% and -49.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.35% this year.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Top Institutional Holders

165.0 institutions hold shares in Ur-Energy Inc (URG), with institutional investors hold 88.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 364.82M, and float is at 353.99M with Short Float at 7.49%. Institutions hold 87.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with over 22.78 million shares valued at $31.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9553% of the URG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ALPS ADVISORS INC with 22.56 million shares valued at $31.58 million to account for 7.8767 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. which holds 19.34 million shares representing 6.7524% and valued at over $27.23 million, while AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 5.7168 of the shares totaling 16.37 million with a market value of $22.92 million.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHIERMAN RYAN S., the company’s VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS. SEC filings show that SCHIERMAN RYAN S. sold 483 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 ’24 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $566.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ur-Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 ’24 that Parker Thomas H (Director) sold a total of 193,574 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 ’24 and was made at $1.22 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the URG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26 ’24, WALKER KATHY E (Director) disposed off 98,846 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 393,827 shares of Ur-Energy Inc (URG).