Why Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is 0.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.10 and a high of $118.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $109.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.64%.

Currently trading at $112.36, the stock is 7.42% and 15.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.62 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 10.87% off its SMA200. DIS registered 9.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.9738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.34135.

The stock witnessed a 24.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.66%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) has around 233000 employees, a market worth around $201.99B and $93.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.95 and Fwd P/E is 17.75. Profit margin for the company is 9.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.27% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.07% this year.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

3937.0 institutions hold shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS), with institutional investors hold 73.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 73.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 154.81 million shares valued at $15.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.5016% of the DIS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 122.28 million shares valued at $12.14 billion to account for 6.7151 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 77.11 million shares representing 4.2342% and valued at over $7.66 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.502 of the shares totaling 45.56 million with a market value of $4.52 billion.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODFORD BRENT, the company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax. SEC filings show that WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $110.84 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46831.0 shares.

Walt Disney Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 ’25 that Coleman Sonia L (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 689 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 ’25 and was made at $108.76 per share for $74936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22 ’25, Coleman Sonia L (Officer) Proposed Sale 689 shares at an average price of $108.76 for $74936.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS).