Why Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is 15.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.83 and a high of $61.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WDC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64%.

Currently trading at $51.82, the stock is 9.98% and 22.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 9.25% off its SMA200. WDC registered -6.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.442257.

The stock witnessed a 27.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.60%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $18.08B and $14.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.85 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is 12.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.74% and -15.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.95%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3438.33% this year.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Top Institutional Holders

990.0 institutions hold shares in Western Digital Corp (WDC), with institutional investors hold 105.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 349.00M, and float is at 345.45M with Short Float at 8.63%. Institutions hold 104.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 38.83 million shares valued at $2.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6601% of the WDC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.09 million shares valued at $2.13 billion to account for 8.434 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 20.57 million shares representing 6.1781% and valued at over $1.56 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 4.5789 of the shares totaling 15.25 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

Western Digital Corp (WDC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tan Irving, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tan Irving sold 11,379 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $48.19 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12 ’25, Zamiska Gene M. (SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer) disposed off 456 shares at an average price of $43.37 for $19777.0. The insider now directly holds 43,320 shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC).