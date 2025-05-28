rts logo

Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) is -18.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.03 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $17.53, the stock is 6.47% and 13.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.31 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -7.49% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -4.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.4568 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.276.

The stock witnessed a 22.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.82%, and is -9.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $8.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.90. Profit margin for the company is 26.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.86% and -39.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.51%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.31% this year.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

297.0 institutions hold shares in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), with institutional investors hold 50.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.46M, and float is at 119.17M with Short Float at 20.18%. Institutions hold 50.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with over 4.85 million shares valued at $107.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.0268% of the ZIM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP with 4.31 million shares valued at $95.56 million to account for 3.5817 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP which holds 3.34 million shares representing 2.7758% and valued at over $74.06 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 2.5263 of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $67.4 million.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22 ’24, Kenon Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) Proposed Sale 14,843,478 shares at an average price of $24.23 for $359.66 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM).

