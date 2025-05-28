Will Asset Entities Inc (ASST) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is 1567.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $13.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASST stock was last observed hovering at around $10.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.28%.

Currently trading at $8.18, the stock is 52.31% and 231.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.21 million and changing -21.80% at the moment leaves the stock 528.00% off its SMA200. ASST registered 263.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1171.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.46442 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.30257.

The stock witnessed a 1266.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1263.33%, and is 24.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.68% over the week and 45.32% over the month.

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $129.02M and $0.68M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -989.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 2341.79% and -39.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.23%).

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Top Institutional Holders

7.0 institutions hold shares in Asset Entities Inc (ASST), with institutional investors hold 0.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.77M, and float is at 13.92M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 0.41% of the Float.

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Insider Activity

Asset Entities Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 ’24 that Gaubert Michael (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 179,683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 ’24 and was made at $1.97 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76723.0 shares of the ASST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13 ’24, Gaubert Michael (Executive Chairman) disposed off 76,723 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Asset Entities Inc (ASST).