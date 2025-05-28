Will Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) is 58.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is 9.47% and 20.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.49 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 25.99% off its SMA200. BBD registered 23.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.35585.

The stock witnessed a 20.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.78%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) has around 84022 employees, a market worth around $15.22B and $55.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.07% and 1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.56%).

with sales reaching $32.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.91% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.43% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.61% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

339.0 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), with institutional investors hold 21.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.30B, and float is at 5.30B with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 21.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 73.39 million shares valued at $164.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.6909% of the BBD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with 72.74 million shares valued at $162.94 million to account for 0.6849 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 63.6 million shares representing 0.5989% and valued at over $142.47 million, while CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.4779 of the shares totaling 50.76 million with a market value of $113.7 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Insider Activity

