Will Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) is -55.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $7.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BORR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is 0.26% and -10.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.54 million and changing 6.71% at the moment leaves the stock -52.85% off its SMA200. BORR registered -69.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.71125.

The stock witnessed a -9.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.82%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has around 2719 employees, a market worth around $418.79M and $993.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.25 and Fwd P/E is 20.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.90% and -75.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.71%).

with sales reaching $265.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.12% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.15% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.24% in year-over-year returns.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Top Institutional Holders

200.0 institutions hold shares in Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), with institutional investors hold 82.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.31M, and float is at 223.98M with Short Float at 8.62%. Institutions hold 75.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 17.6 million shares valued at $113.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.0085% of the BORR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.62 million shares valued at $87.86 million to account for 5.4226 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FOLKETRYGDFONDET which holds 12.59 million shares representing 5.0128% and valued at over $81.22 million, while FIL LTD holds 4.1747 of the shares totaling 10.49 million with a market value of $67.64 million.

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Insider Activity

