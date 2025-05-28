Will Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is 5.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is 0.58% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.2 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. GRAB registered 34.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5878 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.378925.

The stock witnessed a 3.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.99%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 11267 employees, a market worth around $20.25B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1035.42 and Fwd P/E is 44.17. Profit margin for the company is 0.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.78% and -13.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.36%).

with sales reaching $813.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 281.65% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.46% in year-over-year returns.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

736.0 institutions hold shares in Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), with institutional investors hold 78.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.00B, and float is at 2.44B with Short Float at 5.30%. Institutions hold 61.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with over 401.8 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1342% of the GRAB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/ with 222.91 million shares valued at $791.32 million to account for 5.6222 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 198.42 million shares representing 5.0046% and valued at over $704.39 million, while MUFG BANK, LTD. holds 3.6046 of the shares totaling 142.91 million with a market value of $507.34 million.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09 ’25, SUTHEN THOMAS PARADATHETH (Officer) Proposed Sale 30,459 shares at an average price of $3.73 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB).