Will Informatica Inc (INFA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) is -7.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.65 and a high of $31.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37%.

Currently trading at $23.92, the stock is 22.24% and 29.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68.38 million and changing 6.08% at the moment leaves the stock 3.34% off its SMA200. INFA registered -21.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.4832 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.14655.

The stock witnessed a 27.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.58%, and is 23.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Informatica Inc (INFA) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $8.27B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5089.36 and Fwd P/E is 18.57. Profit margin for the company is 0.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.84% and -24.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.05%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.85% this year.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Top Institutional Holders

288.0 institutions hold shares in Informatica Inc (INFA), with institutional investors hold 101.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.68M, and float is at 174.15M with Short Float at 8.21%. Institutions hold 99.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD with over 117.13 million shares valued at $3.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 38.921% of the INFA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with 73.45 million shares valued at $2.27 billion to account for 24.4062 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS which holds 16.6 million shares representing 5.5169% and valued at over $512.67 million, while FIL LTD holds 3.3841 of the shares totaling 10.18 million with a market value of $314.48 million.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Schweitzer John Arthur (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) disposed off 11,729 shares at an average price of $19.36 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 404,681 shares of Informatica Inc (INFA).

