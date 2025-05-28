Will Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) is 51.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is 3.88% and 12.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.07 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 22.96% off its SMA200. ITUB registered 22.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.9782 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.55105.

The stock witnessed a 9.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.85%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has around 96705 employees, a market worth around $35.87B and $64.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.66 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 11.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.11% and -1.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.52% this year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

469.0 institutions hold shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), with institutional investors hold 22.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.33B, and float is at 5.30B with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 22.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with over 85.63 million shares valued at $500.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8745% of the ITUB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with 59.44 million shares valued at $347.13 million to account for 0.607 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 48.23 million shares representing 0.4925% and valued at over $281.64 million, while FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.4871 of the shares totaling 47.7 million with a market value of $278.57 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Insider Activity

