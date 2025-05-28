Will NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) is -3.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $8.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is 14.27% and 25.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.34 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 0.95% off its SMA200. NXE registered -15.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0454 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.2802.

The stock witnessed a 24.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.73%, and is 18.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.15% and -29.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.58%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.88% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

325.0 institutions hold shares in NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE), with institutional investors hold 59.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 569.19M, and float is at 519.72M with Short Float at 15.43%. Institutions hold 54.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD with over 30.31 million shares valued at $288.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.9153% of the NXE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with 28.59 million shares valued at $199.35 million to account for 3.6932 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 19.07 million shares representing 2.4631% and valued at over $133.11 million, while ALPS ADVISORS INC holds 2.1096 of the shares totaling 16.33 million with a market value of $114.01 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Insider Activity

#####