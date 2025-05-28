Will NIO Inc ADR (NIO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) is -15.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is -7.51% and -7.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.98 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -19.23% off its SMA200. NIO registered -29.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5683.

The stock witnessed a -8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.58%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has around 45635 employees, a market worth around $7.17B and $9.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.19% and -52.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.65% this year.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

544.0 institutions hold shares in NIO Inc ADR (NIO), with institutional investors hold 12.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.94B with Short Float at 10.60%. Institutions hold 12.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 60.47 million shares valued at $251.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.9499% of the NIO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 21.94 million shares valued at $91.27 million to account for 1.0703 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 15.76 million shares representing 0.7687% and valued at over $65.55 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 0.58 of the shares totaling 11.89 million with a market value of $49.46 million.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Insider Activity

#####