Will NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 0.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.62 and a high of $153.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $131.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.21%.

Currently trading at $135.50, the stock is 9.17% and 17.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 191.32 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.27% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 42.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.0686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.3149.

The stock witnessed a 22.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.00%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $3304.51B and $130.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.10 and Fwd P/E is 24.09. Profit margin for the company is 55.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.43% and -11.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (81.60%).

with sales reaching $43.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.75% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.06% in year-over-year returns.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

6588.0 institutions hold shares in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), with institutional investors hold 70.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.48B, and float is at 23.39B with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 67.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.14 billion shares valued at $264.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7264% of the NVDA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 1.84 billion shares valued at $227.22 billion to account for 7.4834 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 1.04 billion shares representing 4.2473% and valued at over $128.96 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.9934 of the shares totaling 981.49 million with a market value of $121.25 billion.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robertson Donald F Jr, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Robertson Donald F Jr sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 ’25 at a price of $116.80 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

NVIDIA Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 ’25 that Shah Aarti S. (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 ’25 and was made at $118.42 per share for $2.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53208.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 66,660 shares at an average price of $116.83 for $7.79 million. The insider now directly holds 3,085,765 shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA).