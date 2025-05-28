Will Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) is -66.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -1.88% and -15.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.85 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -62.11% off its SMA200. TLRY registered -76.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5226 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.16995.

The stock witnessed a -8.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.07%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has around 2650 employees, a market worth around $454.61M and $826.66M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -114.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -79.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.07%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.86% this year.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Top Institutional Holders

399.0 institutions hold shares in Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), with institutional investors hold 10.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.03B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 17.23%. Institutions hold 10.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 11.01 million shares valued at $18.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.3875% of the TLRY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 8.38 million shares valued at $13.92 million to account for 1.0564 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP which holds 5.68 million shares representing 0.716% and valued at over $9.43 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.6373 of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $7.86 million.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Merton Carl A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Merton Carl A bought 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 ’24 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $35360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26000.0 shares.