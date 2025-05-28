Will Walmart Inc (WMT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.16 and a high of $105.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $96.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24%.

Currently trading at $97.58, the stock is 0.26% and 5.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.17 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 10.36% off its SMA200. WMT registered 49.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.4582 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.419.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.11%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 0.96% over the month.

Walmart Inc (WMT) has around 2100000 employees, a market worth around $780.73B and $685.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.81 and Fwd P/E is 33.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.09% and -7.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.54%).

with sales reaching $174.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.69% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.78% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.74% in year-over-year returns.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

4689.0 institutions hold shares in Walmart Inc (WMT), with institutional investors hold 66.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.02B, and float is at 4.35B with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 36.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 412.97 million shares valued at $27.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.1339% of the WMT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 296.91 million shares valued at $20.1 billion to account for 3.6911 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 187.48 million shares representing 2.3307% and valued at over $12.69 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.0546 of the shares totaling 84.83 million with a market value of $5.73 billion.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMillon C Douglas, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that McMillon C Douglas sold 29,148 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $96.58 per share for a total of $2.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.45 million shares.

Walmart Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Walton Family Holdings Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,136,619 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $96.26 per share for $109.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 572.21 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Walton Family Holdings Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 1,021,512 shares at an average price of $96.71 for $98.79 million. The insider now directly holds 573,345,001 shares of Walmart Inc (WMT).