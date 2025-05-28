rts logo

Will ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA) is -65.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $12.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZENA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 17.91% and 9.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.4 million and changing 6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -32.52% off its SMA200. ZENA registered a gain of 74.34% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9269264.

The stock witnessed a 11.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.57%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $67.58M and $1.78M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -355.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.94% and -78.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.78%).

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) Top Institutional Holders

9.0 institutions hold shares in ZenaTech Inc (ZENA), with institutional investors hold 4.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.50M, and float is at 8.10M with Short Float at 12.31%. Institutions hold 1.03% of the Float.

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) Insider Activity

