XP Inc (XP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) is 62.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.82 and a high of $20.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $19.25, the stock is 9.22% and 22.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 22.31% off its SMA200. XP registered 7.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.6726 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.73865.

The stock witnessed a 20.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.77%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

XP Inc (XP) has around 7442 employees, a market worth around $10.14B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.45 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 26.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.91% and -5.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.48% this year.

XP Inc (XP) Top Institutional Holders

450.0 institutions hold shares in XP Inc (XP), with institutional investors hold 89.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 428.02M, and float is at 361.50M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 89.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 34.35 million shares valued at $604.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.2292% of the XP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with 29.62 million shares valued at $520.98 million to account for 5.3705 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 28.75 million shares representing 5.2126% and valued at over $505.67 million, while MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. holds 3.5399 of the shares totaling 19.52 million with a market value of $343.39 million.

XP Inc (XP) Insider Activity

