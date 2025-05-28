XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is 63.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.60 and a high of $27.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $20.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is -3.26% and -4.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.65 million and changing -3.35% at the moment leaves the stock 30.94% off its SMA200. XPEV registered 120.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.1362 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.76305.

The stock witnessed a -3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.05%, and is -3.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has around 15364 employees, a market worth around $15.00B and $6.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 107.34. Profit margin for the company is -10.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.88% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.22%).

with sales reaching $18.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 98.64% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 129.02% in year-over-year returns.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

286.0 institutions hold shares in XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV), with institutional investors hold 17.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 775.87M, and float is at 755.00M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 16.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with over 16.42 million shares valued at $120.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7395% of the XPEV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with 12.54 million shares valued at $91.91 million to account for 1.3283 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 9.26 million shares representing 0.9811% and valued at over $67.89 million, while ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD holds 0.7044 of the shares totaling 6.65 million with a market value of $48.74 million.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04 ’24, GGV (XPENG) LTD (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 408,506 shares at an average price of $8.52 for $3.48 million. The insider now directly holds shares of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV).