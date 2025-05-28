Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) is -10.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.92 and a high of $117.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZBH stock was last observed hovering at around $92.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57%.

Currently trading at $94.21, the stock is -2.09% and -7.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -11.15% off its SMA200. ZBH registered -21.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.1352 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.0368.

The stock witnessed a -7.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.24%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $18.64B and $7.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.88 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.77% and -19.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.81%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.28% this year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Top Institutional Holders

1386.0 institutions hold shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH), with institutional investors hold 95.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.90M, and float is at 197.57M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 95.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.4 million shares valued at $2.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3764% of the ZBH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.84 million shares valued at $1.83 billion to account for 8.1851 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 16.75 million shares representing 8.1408% and valued at over $1.82 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 6.0794 of the shares totaling 12.51 million with a market value of $1.36 billion.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Winkler Lori, the company’s SVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Winkler Lori sold 1,443 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $104.40 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8768.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31 ’24, Yi Sang (Group President, Asia Pacific) disposed off 12,857 shares at an average price of $114.69 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 5,322 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH).