A peek at Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who has invested in It?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is 16.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.71 and a high of $141.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $132.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $132.02, the stock is -0.39% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 8.52% off its SMA200. ABT registered 26.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.0638 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.66055.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.90%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 114000 employees, a market worth around $229.69B and $42.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.13 and Fwd P/E is 23.24. Profit margin for the company is 31.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.40% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.45% this year

3911.0 institutions hold shares in Abbott Laboratories (ABT), with institutional investors hold 80.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.74B, and float is at 1.73B with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 80.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 166.35 million shares valued at $$17.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5932 of the ABT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 131.13 million shares valued at $$13.63 billion to account for 7.5619 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 74.4 million shares representing 4.2903 and valued at over $$7.73 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 4.1405 of the shares totaling 71.8 million with a market value of $$7.46 billion.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blount Sally E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Blount Sally E. sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 ’25 at a price of $129.66 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34058.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06 ’25, Earnhardt Lisa D (EVP AND GROUP PRESIDENT) disposed off 91,167 shares at an average price of $133.82 for $12.2 million. The insider now directly holds 71,928 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).