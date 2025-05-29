A peek at Accenture plc (ACN): Who has invested in It?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is -10.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $275.01 and a high of $398.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $315.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $315.99, the stock is 0.95% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -7.70% off its SMA200. ACN registered 3.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $303.8584 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $342.3421.

The stock witnessed a 7.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.82%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 774000 employees, a market worth around $197.82B and $67.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.07 and Fwd P/E is 23.17. Profit margin for the company is 11.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.90% and -20.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.05%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.36% this year

3316.0 institutions hold shares in Accenture plc (ACN), with institutional investors hold 80.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 626.44M, and float is at 624.33M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 79.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 59.68 million shares valued at $$18.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4971 of the ACN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 48.98 million shares valued at $$14.86 billion to account for 7.7945 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 26.93 million shares representing 4.2857 and valued at over $$8.17 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.4832 of the shares totaling 15.6 million with a market value of $$4.73 billion.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walsh John F, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Walsh John F sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $325.00 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15882.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, Macchi Mauro (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $302.36 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,783 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).